76ers
Top Stories
News

Al Horford Ruled Out vs. Boston Celtics on Thursday

Justin Grasso

It appears that an injury will prevent Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford from playing against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. It wouldn't have been the first time that Horford plays his former team while donning a Sixers uniform -- but it would've been the very first time he returns to the floor at TD Garden in front of fans that used to cheer him on.

For a moment, it looked like there was a chance Horford could play on Thursday as his status went down to the wire. Apparently, the center/forward is dealing with some hamstring tightness as well as soreness in the knee.

Therefore, the Sixers listed the veteran as Questionable. As of late, the Sixers have been extra careful with players who are dealing with soft-tissue setbacks, so it seemed Horford's chances of playing against Boston were kind of slim, considering he was dealing with multiple mishaps.

As it turns out, Horford decided to not give it a go on Thursday. As the veteran came out to the court during pregame warmups to see how he's feeling, he ultimately decided he wasn't feeling well enough physically to take on the challenge of playing.

It's unclear if he will be able to get the green light to play on Friday against New Orleans or not, either. So far this season, the Sixers have been resting Horford on most back to backs, so missing the first game isn't all that surprising. Now With Horford missing the first of two games in Boston this season, fans will have to wait until February to see the former Celtic back in action at TD Garden.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Will Applaud Al Horford Thursday

Justin Grasso

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plans to pay respects to Philadelphia 76ers forward, Al Horford on Thursday night.

Joel Embiid Responds to Criticism From Shaq and Barkley

Justin Grasso

Sixers' center Joel Embiid has recently been put under a microscope for his play by Shaq and Charles Barkley.

Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford Questionable Against Boston Celtics

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is Questionable on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

NBA Rumors: Could 76ers Have Interest in Davis Bertans or JJ Redick?

Justin Grasso

Davis Bertans and JJ Redick are rumored to be on the trade block. Could the Philadelphia 76ers have interest?

76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Is 'Moving up the Food Chain'

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has recently revealed that rookie guard, Matisse Thybulle is "moving up the food chain."

Philadelphia 76ers: Undefeated at home feels good, but it's not enough

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers feel good to be undefeated at home, but they aren't full satisfied at this point in time.

Joel Embiid Opens up About His Lack of Enjoyment

Justin Grasso

Sixers center Joel Embiid recently discussed his lack of enjoyment while playing.

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Limit Josh Richardson vs. Nuggets

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers will have Josh Richardson back in the lineup on Tuesday, but he won't be back for a full-time role just yet.

Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson is 'Probable' vs. Nuggets

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson is listed as 'Probable' for matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Jaylen Brown Issues Ben Simmons Bulletin Board Material

Justin Grasso

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown revealed a team-wide joke regarding Ben Simmons just a couple of days before their second battle of the season.