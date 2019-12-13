Al Horford Ruled Out vs. Boston Celtics on Thursday

It appears that an injury will prevent Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford from playing against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. It wouldn't have been the first time that Horford plays his former team while donning a Sixers uniform -- but it would've been the very first time he returns to the floor at TD Garden in front of fans that used to cheer him on.

For a moment, it looked like there was a chance Horford could play on Thursday as his status went down to the wire. Apparently, the center/forward is dealing with some hamstring tightness as well as soreness in the knee.

Therefore, the Sixers listed the veteran as Questionable. As of late, the Sixers have been extra careful with players who are dealing with soft-tissue setbacks, so it seemed Horford's chances of playing against Boston were kind of slim, considering he was dealing with multiple mishaps.

As it turns out, Horford decided to not give it a go on Thursday. As the veteran came out to the court during pregame warmups to see how he's feeling, he ultimately decided he wasn't feeling well enough physically to take on the challenge of playing.

It's unclear if he will be able to get the green light to play on Friday against New Orleans or not, either. So far this season, the Sixers have been resting Horford on most back to backs, so missing the first game isn't all that surprising. Now With Horford missing the first of two games in Boston this season, fans will have to wait until February to see the former Celtic back in action at TD Garden.