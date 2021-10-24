Andre Drummond Unlikely to Play vs. Thunder on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers could have some notable absences during Sunday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, All-Star guard Ben Simmons will not make it out on the court on Sunday night as he's been ruled out for personal reasons. In addition, Shake Milton will also miss his third-straight game as he deals with a sprained ankle.

Philly's point guard depth has been slim since the preseason, but on Sunday night, their depth at the center position could take a severe hit as well. As expected, Sixers starting center Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable leading up to Sunday night's matchup.

As the big man suffered a minor knee injury during the Sixers' season opener in New Orleans, Embiid has been admittedly sore over the last few days. As the Sixers went into their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Embiid was listed as questionable. After going through pregame warmups, Embiid was cleared for action. But his status for Sunday's matchup is up in the air.

Meanwhile, Embiid's backup Andre Drummond is unlikely to play. It's unclear when Drummond suffered a lower-body setback during Friday's matchup, but the big man was listed on the Sixers' Saturday night injury report as doubtful as he deals with an ankle sprain.

If both Drummond and Embiid can't go on Sunday night, the Sixers will have to get creative. When the center depth took a significant hit in past seasons, the Sixers would rely on Ben Simmons to play some minutes at center. However, that won't be an option on Sunday night.

There's a good chance that second-year power forward Paul Reed could get some significant playing time if Drummond is out. And if both Drummond and Embiid can't play on Sunday, the G League MVP will more than likely get the nod to start.

