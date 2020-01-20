76ers
Top Stories
News

Ben Simmons Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Justin Grasso

It has been a solid two weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to specific individual performances. Just last week, Sixers' 26-year-old shooting guard, Josh Richardson, picked up the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his dominant play during the three-game stretch against the Thunder, Celtics, and the Mavericks.

Now this week, another Sixers' player has earned the right to be called the Conference's Player of the Week. 76ers versatile point guard, Ben Simmons, will don the title for this week as he is the second Sixer to be named Player of the Week this season.

Ironically, Simmons was the last Sixer to win that weekly award before Richardson picked it up. However, Simmons' last honor came in March of last year. As of late, the third-year guard has been on a mission for the Sixers.

As Philly is currently without their star center, Joel Embiid, somebody had to step up for them on both sides of the ball. It's already evident that Simmons is going to hold it down on the defensive side of the ball for the Sixers, but this season his offensive contributions haven't been as helpful as they were last season -- until now, that is.

All fourth-quarter criticism aside, Simmons has been getting the job done for the Sixers by helping produce on offense. With games against the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and the New York Knicks, Simmons has averaged 21 points-per-game over that span, shooting no less than 58-percent from the field.

The key number everybody is worried about, however, happens to be the overall record during that span. Since Simmons' big week began, the Sixers went 3-1.

The timing couldn't be any better considering that they started last week off with a loss to the Pacers, notching a 2-6 record since the Christmas day game. Since that loss, Simmons has helped lead the Sixers to a 3-0 record. Now, we'll see if they can build on that streak with a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday afternoon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Nets: Kyrie Irving Questionable for Monday Afternoon Matchup

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is listed as Questionable for Monday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Sends a Shoutout to Knicks' Wayne Ellington

76ers guard Josh Richardson recently traded compliments with Knicks veteran, Wayne Ellington on Twitter, following their matchup.

Justin Grasso

76ers Could Be Without Al Horford vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday

Philadelphia 76ers center Al Horford could miss Monday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, as he injured his hand late in Satuday's game.

Justin Grasso

76ers Finally Snap Losing Streak on Road vs. Knicks Saturday

After losing six-straight games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Shows Appreciation for Al Horford's Leadership

76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been grateful for Al Horford's leadership as of late.

Justin Grasso

76ers Preparing Matisse Thybulle for Important Playoff Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wants to make sure the rookie, Matisse Thybulle, is ready for whatever come playoff time.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Explains Sixers' Six Men on the court mistake

Sixers' head coach Brett Brown explains his team's mistake of having too many guys on the court Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Draws JJ Redick Comparisons vs. Bulls

76ers reserve wing Furkan Korkmaz reminded his head coach of JJ Redick on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Catches Fire Off the Bench vs. Chicago Bulls

76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz gave Philly life off the bench on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Among Top NBA Jersey Sales

Philadelphia 76ers young stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been among the top jersey sales in the NBA so far this season.

Justin Grasso