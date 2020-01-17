76ers
Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Among Top NBA Jersey Sales

Justin Grasso

Who's got the juice in the NBA? Recently, it has been revealed which players are among the most popular in the NBA. How can we tell? It's simple -- jersey sales. Now that we are halfway through the NBA season at this point, the amount of jersey's sold have been tallied, and the Top 15 have been released.

So far this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have two players who are among some of the most popular players in the league, according to the sales. To no surprise, the two Sixers involved happen to be the star center, Joel Embiid. And the starting point guard, Ben Simmons, per New York Times' NBA writer, Marc Stein.

None of the Sixers have appeared in the top five though. The distinct three who topped the list happen to be Lakers' LeBron James, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumpo, and the Golden State Warriors' star, Stephen Curry.

Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis then follow before the big man, Joel Embiid, appears on the list. Embiid ended up cracking the top ten in sales as his name sold the ninth-most jerseys in the NBA.

Simmons, on the other hand, fell just outside of the top ten at No. 11 behind Embiid and Brooklyn Nets guard, Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for Simmons, his jersey selling popularity won't translate to a ticket to the All-Star game.

Recently, the results from the third wave of fan votes have come out, and Simmons' chances of making the big game are getting slimmer. For guards in the Eastern Conference, Simmons comes in at eighth with a little over a half a million votes.

Embiid, however, still has a really good chance of making it. Although he has dropped out of second place for the East's frontcourt votes, the Sixers' center is still in good shape as he places third in votes behind Antetokoumpo and Pascal Siakam.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

