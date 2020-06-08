All76ers
76ers' Ben Simmons Shows Love to Allen Iverson on His Birthday

Justin Grasso

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson turned 45-years-old on Sunday. The Sixers' legend might've been out of the game for a while, but he's always relevant in the city of Philadelphia. And around this time every year, Iverson gets a ton of buzz considering all of the historic things he has done in the game.

From the infamous 'Practice' rant to the legendary step over Tyronn Lue after drilling a three in the NBA Finals, Iverson has created plenty of memories around this time, and they are annually talked about. 

On June 7th, however, the NBA always makes sure to wish the NBA Hall of Famer a happy birthday. And on Sunday, 76ers two-time All-Star Ben Simmons showed love to one of his mentors.

"Happy Birthday to a great big brother," Simmons wrote on Instagram as he tagged Allen Iverson. "I appreciate what you've done for this game and how you've always shown love to those coming up." 

Simmons isn't lying when he says Iverson has always supported young players. Over the years, there have been plenty of examples of jealous legends who struggle to give credit where its due to younger players making a name for themselves. Allen Iverson has never fallen under that category, though.

That's perhaps the reason why anytime Iverson is discussed among 76ers fans or NBA fans in general; he receives nothing but love. Sure, the legend might've frustrated a few fans back in his playing days for his attitude or a lack of motivation on the practice court -- but when it came to the game, Iverson's passion and effort was second to none. And the former Sixers guard enjoys showing respect to players like Simmons, who came after him. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

