All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Ben Simmons Reveals Quarantine Workout Playlist

Justin Grasso

Have you ever wondered what kind of Music Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons works out to? Well, you're in luck. This week, Simmons has partnered up with Dre Beats and Apple Music by putting together a list of Simmons' favorite songs to listen to while hitting the weights.

Simmons' curated playlist contains 13 songs, which offers up enough content for a 41-minute workout. Multiple artists are featured on the playlist, such as Lil Baby, Drake, NAV, Gunna, Don Toliver, and last but certainly not least, Young Thug.

Based on Simmons' selections, the two-time All-Star is a big fan of Young Thug as five of the 13 songs come from him. With the release of the playlist, Simmons credited his music selections as a crucial factor in helping him stay motivated during the pandemic.

"I've been spending time training and getting healthy [with the season on hold]," Simmons told Apple Music. "Music has played a big role during this reset. These songs help me lock in during my workouts and throughout my day."

Over the NBA's suspension period, Simmons has spent a lot of his time rehabbing from a lower-back impingement, which he suffered back in February. The Sixers' guard was likely going to miss the remainder of the regular season, but the suspended season may allow Simmons to return to his team without missing so many more games. 

While the Sixers cannot confirm if Simmons will return to the court if and when the season resumes yet, both Elton Brand and Brett Brown are optimistic, Simmons will have the opportunity to reconvene with the team for the playoffs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would 76ers use Amnesty Clause to Ditch Al Horford?

If the NBA created an amnesty clause next season, should the Philadelphia 76ers use it to ditch Al Horford's contract?

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Reveals Boban Marjanovic is Working on a YouTube Channel

Former 76ers big man Boban Marjanovic is working on creating content for YouTube, according to his best friend, Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Seven-Game Playoff Series Still in Play?

As the NBA looks to get the season started up again soon, many reports indicate that a shortened season won't come with a shortened playoff schedule.

Justin Grasso

76ers: T.J. McConnell Believes Ben Simmons Critics are 'Unfair'

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell believes that the criticism Ben Simmons receives is unfair.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Defends Philly Boobirds

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott seems to embrace the struggles that Philly fans cause when they boo the home team.

Justin Grasso

Can the 76ers Survive the NBA Postseason Without Fans?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a real home-court advantage in South Philly. Without the their fans, though, they have proven to struggle. Can the Sixers survive this year's NBA postseason without a crowd to feed off?

Justin Grasso

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Practice Facility in New Jersey Remains Closed

As the rest of the NBA begins to open up practice facilities, the Philadelphia 76ers' facility in Camden, New Jersey remains closed.

Justin Grasso

Tracy McGrady Calls Out 76ers' Joel Embiid for Inconsistency

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady recently called out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for being inconsistent on the court.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Calls Time Off an 'Unexpected Blessing'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford sees the NBA hiatus as an unexpected blessing in some ways.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jim Fixx's legacy resonates amid pandemic

SI's Daily Cover looks at the story of Jim Fixx, the co-founder of Nike who helped kickstart the fitness revolution in America by proving the mental and physical health benefits of running.

SI Wire