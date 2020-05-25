76ers' Ben Simmons Reveals Quarantine Workout Playlist

Have you ever wondered what kind of Music Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons works out to? Well, you're in luck. This week, Simmons has partnered up with Dre Beats and Apple Music by putting together a list of Simmons' favorite songs to listen to while hitting the weights.

Simmons' curated playlist contains 13 songs, which offers up enough content for a 41-minute workout. Multiple artists are featured on the playlist, such as Lil Baby, Drake, NAV, Gunna, Don Toliver, and last but certainly not least, Young Thug.

Based on Simmons' selections, the two-time All-Star is a big fan of Young Thug as five of the 13 songs come from him. With the release of the playlist, Simmons credited his music selections as a crucial factor in helping him stay motivated during the pandemic.

"I've been spending time training and getting healthy [with the season on hold]," Simmons told Apple Music. "Music has played a big role during this reset. These songs help me lock in during my workouts and throughout my day."

Over the NBA's suspension period, Simmons has spent a lot of his time rehabbing from a lower-back impingement, which he suffered back in February. The Sixers' guard was likely going to miss the remainder of the regular season, but the suspended season may allow Simmons to return to his team without missing so many more games.

While the Sixers cannot confirm if Simmons will return to the court if and when the season resumes yet, both Elton Brand and Brett Brown are optimistic, Simmons will have the opportunity to reconvene with the team for the playoffs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_