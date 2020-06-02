All76ers
76ers' Ben Simmons Sounds Off on Donald Trump

Justin Grasso

As citizens of the United States of America continue to protest against police brutality, racism, and injustice after the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire. On Monday, the President addressed reporters to discuss the next steps to prevent protests from going to peaceful to violent.

Philadelphia 76ers starting point guard Ben Simmons, like many, was tuned into the press conference and wasn't a fan of what he witnessed on Monday night. "This is not what a leader looks like," Simmons tweeted early on Tuesday morning.

"His actions and cold words are cowardly," Simmons continued. "Do not allow these messages of hate and divide [to] draw your attention away from the REAL goal of UNITY and EQUALITY, which is achieved through LOVE and COMPASSION."

Not too long after firing off his original statement, Simmons felt he needed to explain something important. As a player, Simmons understands he may have fans with different political viewpoints. But in this case, there's simply a right or wrong side to be on in terms of racism and inequality. And after sounding off with his opinion on Donald Trump, Simmons made it clear that if he has fans with a different viewpoint on his stance -- then he prefers not to have them as fans at all.

"I will ALWAYS fight for equality and unity," Simmons followed up. "If you call yourself a fan of me but do not agree with EQUALITY and UNITY for everyone then I don't want or need you in my corner." Simmons' beliefs are bigger than a fan base right now. And lately, the Sixers' All-Star hasn't shied away from speaking up in fear of potentially losing fans along the way. Like many, the third-year guard is utilizing his platform for positive use.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

