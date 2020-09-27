SI.com
76ers: Blue Coats' Christ Koumadje, Haywood Highsmith Land Overseas

Justin Grasso

The 2020-2021 NBA season start date is unknown at the moment. As the COVID-19 pandemic turned the current season upside down back in March, the future became one giant question mark for not only the NBA but for the G League as well.

Although the NBA eventually found a way to resume the season in the summer, the G League was left with no choice but to call it quits on the year. Therefore, the Philadelphia 76ers' affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats, ended the season ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-21.

While the Blue Coats weren't the cream of the crop as a whole in the G League, the team did have its fair share of individual standouts throughout the year. Three of Delaware's most notable players as of late have spent time on the Sixers' active roster. You might've heard the names Norvel Pelle, Marial Shayok, and Shake Milton before.

But those aren't the only three standouts making a name for themselves. Blue Coats big man Christ Koumadje, and guard Haywood Highsmith have had their fair share of mentions among Sixers fans over time. Now, the two Delaware standouts will have an opportunity to make a name for themselves overseas as they both recently landed deals with different organizations.

Koumadje, who earned Defensive Player of the Year in his first G League season, landed with Movistar Estudiantes on a three-year deal, according to EuroHoops.net. The 24-year-old rookie big man will become the tallest player not only in his new club's history but the tallest prospect in the Spanish league right now.

As for Highsmith, he will join the Crailsheim Merlins in Germany, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports. Unlike Koumadje, Highsmith has been around the Sixers and the Blue Coats for a couple of years. After going undrafted in 2018, the former Wheeling guard earned a G League contract with the Sixers. Now, Highsmith will continue to utilize his skills over in Germany to stay fresh for a potential return to the NBA G League.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

