Brett Brown Takes Blame for Ben Simmons' Lack of Three-Point Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- When Ben Simmons was drafted to the Philadelphia 76ers, many questioned his lack of three-point shooting at the college level. After Simmons' debut season with the Sixers two years ago, the same question remained.

Many expected a different outcome in year two for the former Rookie of the Year, but Simmons remained stubborn and unwilling to take the shot. Considering he's a point guard in today's NBA, a lack of shooting is not only puzzling -- it's also hurtful to his team.

So with that knowledge, Simmons worked on his shot during the offseason and made it seem as if his third season in the NBA would be the year he unlocks another level to his offensive game.

While Simmons has shot the three-ball more in 2019, he hasn't done it at a level where he unlocked the Sixers' full offensive capability. And at this point, it has become detrimental to his team, as the 76ers have a case of spacing issues on the court.

Here the Sixers are, in the month of January, currently on a four-game losing streak. As they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown mentioned that more long-range shooting could help the team out.

"This is where my problem is," Brown says. "This team needs to find more three-point opportunities. We need to hunt threes in a more definitive way than we currently are. I think the three-point shot is not, 'we need to make more.' -- we need to take more!"

Monday wasn't the first time Coach Brown mentioned he wanted the Sixers to take more three-point shots. And it especially wasn't the first time he has discussed the idea of his point guard taking more long-range jumpers, either.

A month ago, Brown applauded Simmons' second three-pointer of the season, as he drained one against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Seeing as though Simmons proved he could make the shot, Brown urged his point guard to start taking the shot more often. Specifically, he wanted Simmons to attempt at least one three-pointer per game.

That message was sent out on December 7th. On January 6th, Ben Simmons hasn't taken a single three-point shot since his last. And in order to avoid throwing his point guard under the bus, Brown admits he deserves some of the blame.

"Evidently, I have failed," Brown said, regarding Simmons' missed quota. "It's something we're all mindful of. This is one of those things that is never going away. The attention that this has received is remarkable. You know, I own it. I gotta help him find this."

While Brown acknowledges that he has failed to etch this idea of taking more shots into Simmons' head, the Sixers' head coach also mentions that the third-year playmaker "most importantly has to help himself." Brown can only repeat himself so many times. But ultimately, it is up to Simmons to want to improve his game.