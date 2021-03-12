76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Thursday Night

After taking the week off for the 2021 NBA All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Thursday night with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Thursday's game marks the start of the second half of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Entering the matchup, the Sixers hold a 24-12 record, which is good enough to keep as the top team in the Eastern Conference. While they've been in the top spot for quite a while now, the Brooklyn Nets are just half a game back, while the Milwaukee Bucks trail just two games.

If the Sixers want to remain at the top, they have to continue winning as Brooklyn breathes down their neck. Unfortunately, it's going to be difficult for Philly to kick off the second half with a victory as they're set to face the Chicago Bulls on the road while shorthanded.

Sixers All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are ruled out for Thursday's game since they've come in contact with a case of COVID-19. Last weekend, they were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol and forced to quarantine for seven days.

At full strength on paper, the Sixers are the superior team to the 16-18 Bulls, but Chicago will play as the favorites on Thursday. Obviously, the absence of Simmons and Embiid has a lot to do with that.

Last month, Chicago and Philly faced off for the first time this year and the Bulls didn't back down without issuing the Sixers a stiff challenge.

It took a 50-point night from Joel Embiid for the Sixers to come out on top with a 112-105 win in the first meeting between these two teams. So, knowing the Sixers will be without Embiid and Simmons makes it difficult to imagine the top-seeded Sixers aren't walking into a trap game on Thursday night.

Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: United Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Listen: WSCR-AM 670

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bulls Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: CHI -3.5

Moneyline: CHI -160, PHI +135

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM