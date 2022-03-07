76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up last week’s slate of games on a rough note. After picking up their fourth and fifth-straight wins with victories over the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers hit the road and faced the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

As Saturday’s matchup was the second game of a back-to-back, the Sixers were already in a tough spot. The circumstances got even tougher when the 76ers found out that their ten-time All-Star guard James Harden would miss the matchup as he was getting a rest night.

The Sixers had a rough shooting night in Miami and took on a tough 99-82 loss. Now, they are looking to bounce back on Monday night as the Chicago Bulls are in town for the second time during the 2021-2022 regular season.

The first time the Sixers and the Bulls met, Chicago paid a visit to the Wells Fargo Center and took on a tight 103-98 loss. A few nights later, the Sixers met the Bulls in Chicago and collected a comfortable 114-105 victory. A few months later, the two teams met once again and the Sixers made it three in a row this season and defeated Chicago 119-108.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bulls battle it out for the fourth and final time this regular season? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Listen: WSCR-AM 670

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, CHI +240

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook