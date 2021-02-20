76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Friday

After a tough four-game road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Wednesday night to face the Houston Rockets. Without Ben Simmons and Shake Milton, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had to get creative with the team's ball-handling as they were down two guards.

Although the Rockets teased a possible comeback after the Sixers dominated them for nearly three quarters, Philly ultimately came out on top with a win. Now, at 19-10, the first-place Sixers will host the Chicago Bulls for a Friday night matchup.

With a 12-15 record, the Bulls are just outside of the current playoff picture. They went .500 over their last ten games but are currently on a two-game win streak. Despite being ranked ninth in the East, the Sixers can't take it easy on the Zach LaVine-led Bulls, who are looking to build on the momentum they currently have.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they won't have their starting lineup back together as Simmons was ruled out on Friday after missing Wednesday's matchup. However, the All-Star Joel Embiid is good to go after having back issues over the last couple of games.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Bulls versus the Sixers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls TV Broadcast: ESPN

Bulls Listen: WSCR-AM 670

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bulls Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI -350, CHI +275

O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM