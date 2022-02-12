76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday
It's been a busy week for the Philadelphia 76ers. When they took the court on Tuesday night to face the Phoenix Suns for the first time this year, the Sixers looked a lot different than how they looked on Friday night.
Against Phoenix, the Sixers put up a good fight but couldn't overcome the 2021 NBA Finals runner-ups. After taking on a loss at home against the Suns, the Sixers received a two-day break as the trade deadline approached on Thursday.
As expected, the Sixers made some fundamental changes. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are no longer a part of the roster. They will be replaced by the veteran guard James Harden and the forward/center Paul Millsap.
A little over 24 hours from the trade deadline, the Sixers returned to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the Thunder being a rebuilding franchise, they put up a good fight against the Sixers, who lacked motivation in the first half of their Friday night bout.
However, Philadelphia bounced back in the second half and picked up a dominant win over the Thunder. After snagging win No. 33 of the year, the Sixers are set to take the court once again for the second night of a back-to-back.
This time around, the Sixers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Going into the 2021-2022 NBA season, nobody anticipated the Cavaliers being a successful team. However, Cleveland has had a shocking emergence and is currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Saturday night matchup in Philadelphia.
76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Notes
Key Game Notes
Sixers have gone 7-3 in their last ten games
Cavaliers have won eight of their last ten games
Cleveland is currently on a four-game win streak
Sixers are 15-12 when playing in Philly this year
Cavaliers are 17-12 away from home
Cavaliers are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games
The total has gone under in seven of the Cavs’ last ten games
Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
Injury Report
76ers
James Harden - Out
Paul Millsap - Out
Myles Powell - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Cavaliers
Darius Garland - Probable
Lauri Markkanen - Out
RJ Nembhard - Out
Collin Sexton - Out
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -163, CLE +138
Total O/U: 206.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
