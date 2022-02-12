Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

It's been a busy week for the Philadelphia 76ers. When they took the court on Tuesday night to face the Phoenix Suns for the first time this year, the Sixers looked a lot different than how they looked on Friday night.

Against Phoenix, the Sixers put up a good fight but couldn't overcome the 2021 NBA Finals runner-ups. After taking on a loss at home against the Suns, the Sixers received a two-day break as the trade deadline approached on Thursday.

As expected, the Sixers made some fundamental changes. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are no longer a part of the roster. They will be replaced by the veteran guard James Harden and the forward/center Paul Millsap.

A little over 24 hours from the trade deadline, the Sixers returned to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the Thunder being a rebuilding franchise, they put up a good fight against the Sixers, who lacked motivation in the first half of their Friday night bout.

However, Philadelphia bounced back in the second half and picked up a dominant win over the Thunder. After snagging win No. 33 of the year, the Sixers are set to take the court once again for the second night of a back-to-back.

This time around, the Sixers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Going into the 2021-2022 NBA season, nobody anticipated the Cavaliers being a successful team. However, Cleveland has had a shocking emergence and is currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Saturday night matchup in Philadelphia. 

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

Sixers have gone 7-3 in their last ten games

Cavaliers have won eight of their last ten games

Cleveland is currently on a four-game win streak

Sixers are 15-12 when playing in Philly this year

Cavaliers are 17-12 away from home

Cavaliers are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

The total has gone under in seven of the Cavs’ last ten games

Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Injury Report

76ers

James Harden - Out

Paul Millsap - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Cavaliers 

Darius Garland - Probable

Lauri Markkanen - Out

RJ Nembhard - Out

Collin Sexton - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, CLE +138

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

