76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked their week off with a difficult matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. After engaging in a tight matchup, the Sixers came up short and took on a loss before going into their two-day break.

With the trade deadline approaching and the rumors flying, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers canceled the Sixers’ practice session on Thursday morning. A couple of hours after making that call, the Sixers made a significant roster change as they traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond away to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The following night, the Sixers returned to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Without Millsap and Harden, the Sixers defeated the Thunder after a sloppy first half. Now, they have a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Once again, the Sixers won’t have their newest acquisitions. Although Harden and Millsap are in town, they will not be available for the Sixers on Saturday night. Therefore, the Sixers will be shorthanded once again on Saturday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers face the Cavaliers? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: Power 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -150, CLE +125

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook