76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Saturday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home after a short road trip to Tampa earlier in the week. On Thursday night, they hosted the Dallas Mavericks, a team that they haven't defeated since January of 2019. With a fully healthy lineup, the Sixers came out on top with a dominant victory over the Mavs.

Now, the Sixers will move on to their next opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday, the Cavs are set to enter the City of Brotherly Love for their second meeting with the Sixers this season.

Earlier in the year, the Cavs were thriving. When the Sixers came to their stopping grounds, starting center, Joel Embiid sat the game out with a back injury, which clearly threw the Sixers off as they struggled throughout the entire matchup.

Cleveland came out on top with a dominant 118-94 victory. That was then, though, and this is now. At this point in the year, both teams have established a new identity. The Sixers have been the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record.

The Cavs, on the other hand, simmered down since their hot start and sit in second-to-last place with a disappointing 12-21 record on the year. To no surprise, the Sixers are favored for Saturday's matchup.

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers take on the Cavaliers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: 81.9 FM WNZN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Cavaliers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spead: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -550, CLE +400

O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM