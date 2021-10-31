Doc Rivers Assumes Simmons' Return Will be a 'Team Decision'

When will the Philadelphia 76ers get Ben Simmons back in the mix? Nobody can say for sure. Not even the head coach Doc Rivers. Prior to the Sixers' matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, Rivers mentioned he wasn't sure of a timeline for Simmons' return, but he did say the star is "in good spirits."

As things continue to move in a positive direction, the likelihood of Simmons playing for the Sixers once again continues to increase. What's it going to take for the three-time All-Star to get back on the floor, though? Rivers couldn't guess when asked about the latest on the saga ahead of Saturday night's matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks.

"I have no idea, honestly," Rivers admitted. "I stay out of it. I really do. My job is to coach the guys that are here and then believe that the guys who are on the team will play someday. That's all I have to be as a coach. I don't get caught up in all of the stuff -- the clutter, I guess we can say it is. I try to stay out of that as much as I can. I do talk to Rich (Paul) quite a bit, but it's more on a personal level."

While Rivers makes it clear he isn't sure of what determines whether Simmons can return or not, the head coach revealed that he's under the belief that it will come down to a team decision -- and not the player's. "I don't think so," Rivers said when asked if Simmons' return is ultimately his decision or not. "I think it's going to be a team decision, but again, I don't know. I honestly don't know."

When comparing everything that went down this past week to the events that transpired during the weeks leading up to Simmons' one-game suspension, the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers seems to be in a much better place. While it might not be fully repaired, the popular opinion around the league has gone from assuming Simmons would never play for Philly again to predicting when he'll make his return and debut for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Nobody can guarantee when and if that will ever happen, but as the days go by and Simmons continues to work with his teammates on the practice court, the chances of him reuniting with the guys on the game court increase.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.