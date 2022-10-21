Doc Rivers Explains Joel Embiid's Conditioning

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was coming off of an offseason of recovery. Following the 2022 playoff run, Embiid was set to undergo surgery. According to team officials, Embiid had two surgeries on his hand.

Before the preseason started, Embiid admitted that getting back to being one hundred percent has been a process.

“I’m feeling ok,” said Embiid after the preseason. “I’m still working my way back. I’ve had an on-and-off summer as far as really being able to do stuff on the basketball court, but I got four or five days to be ready, and I’ll be ready.”

On Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics. Embiid checked into the game for 37 minutes. He drained nine of his 18 shot attempts for 26 points. While the big man produced what he could, it was clear Embiid’s journey to getting back to one hundred percent is incomplete.

That was especially evident on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid checked into the game for 36 minutes. He shot just 28 percent from the field on 21 shots and failed to log a single point in the second half.

Condition-wise, Embiid looked more fatigued than usual. On Friday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed why that’s the case.

According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Rivers noted that Embiid battled Plantar fasciitis in the offseason. Therefore his offseason preparation was slightly different than usual.

Over the last couple of seasons, Embiid has put an emphasis on being in better shape coming into the season to avoid fatigue and injuries. As a result, Embiid appeared in a career-high of 68 games and only missed consecutive matchups through one stretch due to COVID.

Embiid is healthy enough to play now and isn’t necessarily bothered by plantar fasciitis, according to Rivers, but his conditioning has been clearly affected.

The good news is that Embiid will continue playing and should only get better with time as he works his way back into optimal shape.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.