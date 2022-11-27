76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second.

While Champagnie remains on Philadelphia’s bench throughout their current shorthanded stretch, Foster was cut loose earlier this week after making his NBA debut in garbage time against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the team had waived Foster on Wednesday. It was a follow-up move to sign the former second-round pick Saben Lee.

Before Philadelphia’s Friday night matchup on the road against the Orlando Magic, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers explained the decision behind bringing on Lee.

“I watched an hour of film (of Lee) so you may have watched more,” said coach Doc Rivers. “We just needed another guard. De’Anthony is not 100%, so he’s a step away from us down to two guards on our team as far as ball-handling guards so we just needed another guard.” (via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire)

Coming out of Vanderbilt in 2020, Lee landed with the Utah Jazz as the 38th overall pick. Shortly after, he was moved to the Detroit Pistons, where he landed a two-way contract.

After splitting time between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise in the G League for two seasons, Lee was traded in the offseason to the Utah Jazz. A couple of weeks later, Lee was waived. Eventually, he signed with Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate.

With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out, the 76ers lack guard depth. Considering De’Anthony Melton has dealt with a nagging back injury throughout the first stretch of the season, the Sixers need backup in the event a heavy load of minutes affects Melton negatively.

Therefore, Lee made sense for the Sixers. While his two-way contract will allow him to play for the Delaware Blue Coats, the veteran guard will likely remain with the main roster for the time being, as Maxey and Harden remain in recovery after suffering lower-body injuries.

