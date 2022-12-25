76ers Express Excitement for Christmas at the Garden vs. Knicks

Here's what the 76ers had to say about their upcoming game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Just ten teams will suit up and play on Sunday in the NBA. For the 75th time, the league will host a Christmas Day slate, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories. And for the first time in NBA history, every game will be televised on two different major stations, ABC and ESPN, in the US.

The Philadelphia 76ers are among ten teams that will have the honor to play on Christmas this season. The last time the Sixers picked up a Christmas Day matchup was back in 2019, when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center.

This time around, the Sixers will hit the road to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Philadelphia and New York will have the opportunity to open the Christmas Day slate as they are set to tip off first at 12 PM ET.

Sunday’s Christmas Day game between the Sixers and the Knicks marks the 13th time the two teams will meet on the holiday. Fortunately for viewers, both teams enter the matchup red-hot, as the Sixers have won six-straight games, and the Knicks have won eight of their last nine matchups.

Earlier this year, the Sixers and the Knicks met for the first of four matchups this season. During the November 4 matchup, the Sixers missed their MVP-caliber big man Joel Embiid. Without his presence, the Sixers took on a two-point loss.

The Sixers haven’t talked much about having revenge on their mind going into The Garden on Sunday, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and several players expressed their excitement about getting a primetime matchup for one of the NBA’s biggest events.

“It’s huge. I was telling someone earlier you watch these games, and you’re excited to be a part of them. So, to be a part of the one that I watched most when I was a kid is pretty cool.”

“I’ve been fortunate to play on Christmas several times. If you get put on Christmas you’re one of them teams — one of them players. For the the last four or five games on Christmas, people sit back, watch basketball, and be with their family. So, we’re hoping to put on a show.”

Joel Embiid

“I mean, it’s the Garden. Christmas in The Garden is always fun. One of my favorite arenas to play in. It’s gonna be fun, but it’s all business. You got to go with the same mindset. We’re on a seven-game winning streak, so we got to keep it going.”

“It will be a lot of fun. Everybody is watching on Christmas. It does mean a lot for the NBA and all of us. Everybody in there has dreamed of playing in the NBA. So, to be able to play on Christmas, two teams that are playing great basketball right now, it’s gonna be a great game, and we’re excited for the matchup. I think when we seen the schedule early on — to see a Christmas game that means a lot for our group — especially the way we started the season. I’m thinking the NBA wanted to get us off Christmas, but they stuck with us, so here we are [laughs].”

“It’s more about my kids for me and my kids being able to see me play. When I grew up as a kid, it was get your presents, and you watch the games. My kids will be able to be there with me now, they’re getting older, and they get it. That’s everything. So, it’s pretty cool.”

Doc Rivers

“It’s an honor, it really is. I try not to take it for granted. I swear, I’ve played in too many of them in some ways. As a coach, you forget how special it is for players. Early on, one of our guys who’s going to play, obviously, how excited he was about a week ago. Honestly, I had forgotten about it. He was saying, ‘Man, I’ve never played in a Christmas Day game. I’m so excited.’ I was hearing him, and when I thought about it, I said, ‘Yeah, we should never take these for granted.’ It means you’re doing a good job. Your players are doing a good job. We got a good team, and people want to see you. You know, it’s a sacrifice, obviously, but it’s an honor. I can’t take it for granted, and neither can our players.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.