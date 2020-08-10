All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Fall Short to Blazers After Losing Joel Embiid to an Injury

Justin Grasso

Heading into Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded. Less than a week ago, the team's star forward Ben Simmons suffered a knee injury, which will require surgery. At that point, the Sixers looked to their All-Star center Joel Embiid, in hopes he can stay healthy and lead the team to victory.

Unfortunately, Embiid's health is in jeopardy at the moment as well. Not even seven minutes into the first quarter on Sunday, Joel Embiid landed awkwardly on his ankle after a block attempt. Shortly after, he left the game and went off to the locker room.

At that point, somebody else on the Sixers had to take charge. In the first half, it seemed as if nobody was up for the challenge. Heading into halftime, the Sixers trailed the Blazers 67-58. Blazers star Damian Lillard gave Philly's defense a fit early on as he led the entire game in scoring with 24 points in just two quarters.

The Sixers were down -- but they were not out at the half. Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson showed signs of potentially having a big game in the first half, but it wasn't going to matter as long as the Sixers continued to trailed Portland. So Richardson came out firing in the third quarter with 12 points in 12 minutes while the Sixers' defense tightened up. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sixers had formed a comeback and took control of the lead.

While Portland let its guard down in the third quarter, Damian Lillard never quit. As long as he remained on fire, the Blazers had a chance to put the shorthanded Sixers away. To no surprise, Lillard had a monster fourth quarter, putting up 18 points to add to his total of 51 for the night. While the Sixers put up a good fight, in the end, it wasn't enough. Portland bounced back on Sunday night with a 124-121 victory sending the Sixers back to their hotel with a loss and concern for their big man, Joel Embiid.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Orlando Magic for the fourth seeding game of the season. Here's how to watch, bet, live stream, and more!

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: Live Updates From Sixers' Third Seeding Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon. Following along for live updates regarding the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Exits Game vs. Blazers With Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid exited Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers early with a lower-body injury.

Justin Grasso

Live Updates From Sixers' Sunday Night Seeding Game vs. Blazers

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the Sixers' fifth seeding game in the bubble. Follow along for live updates.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's where to watch, live stream, and the betting odds.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Isn't Focused on his Future at the Moment

After a big night against the Orlando Magic, 76ers guard Alec Burks was asked about his future with the team. At the moment, though, he's just focused on the present.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Questionable for Matchup vs. Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Glenn Robinson III is questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Who Stood out in a Ben Simmons-less Lineup vs. Magic?

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown mentioned a few players that stood out to him on Friday against the Magic without Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Washington Wizards for a Wednesday afternoon matchup. Here's where to watch, live stream, and more.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Ability to be a Game-Changer was on Display vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled against the Orlando Magic on Friday at first. But Joel Embiid's second-half mentality changed the momentum of the game and helped the Sixers come away with a victory.

Justin Grasso