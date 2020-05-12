All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater on Social Media a Year Later

Justin Grasso

On this day in 2019, Philadelphia 76ers fans felt heartbreak once again. As everybody around the NBA knew the Sixers had built one of the more talented lineups in the league, 76ers fans were hopeful that the multiple midseason moves made to improve the roster would enhance the team's postseason progress.

Two years ago, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after getting dominated by the Boston Celtics. Last year, the 76ers were looking for redemption as they faced the Toronto Raptors in the second round. 

The Philly-Toronto series was tough. It took seven games for those two teams to settle with a winner -- and even then, the Sixers and the Raptors almost needed an extra quarter to finally separate from one another. The keyword here is almost.

With four seconds left in the game, the Raptors managed to inbound the ball to their star forward, Kawhi Leonard. As expected, the series' standout player was going to take the final shot. If he misses, the Sixers and the Raptors head into overtime. If he makes it, well then, the Raptors are going to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The situation was intense, and the sequence of the shot alone made the scene much more dramatic. Somehow, Leonard got his shot off with a seven-foot center jumping in front of him. And four bounces later, the Raptors officially eliminated the 76ers from the playoffs, breaking the hearts of Sixers fans all over. Sometimes, pain is temporary. In this case, though, 76ers fans are still recovering a year later. 

Recalling The Scene Back at Home... 

The Views at Xfinity Live...

Hold the Memories Please... 

More Upset With a Missed Call?

A Look on the Brightside... 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

Justin Grasso

NBAPA Surveying 76ers, Other NBA Players to See if They Want to Continue Season

Do Philadelphia 76ers players want to continue the season? According to a report, the NBAPA is surveying players to find out.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Other 76ers Connect With Fans in a Heartwarming Video

The Philadelphia 76ers recently offered young fans an opportunity to hear from Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Josh Richardson, and Mike Scott in a heartfelt video.

Justin Grasso

Revisiting Kawhi Leonard's Dagger Against 76ers a Year Later

On this day last year, Kawhi Leonard knocked down the Game 7 dagger to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers from the 2019 NBA Playoffs .

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan and Baseball Should Have Made Sense Together

Michael Jordan believed he could play baseball. Baseball didn't believe Michael Jordan could play baseball.

SI Wire

Best of SI: Michael Jordan Reflects on His Harsh Leadership Style

n Monday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Jordan explains why he was so tough onhis teammates, Gary Payton overestimates his defense and more.

SI Wire

Al Horford Had Ties to Philadelphia Before Joining 76ers in 2019

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford was actually quite familiar with the City of Brotherly Love far before he signed with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Larry Brown Hopes 76ers' Joel Embiid is Tuned Into 'The Last Dance'

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Larry Brown is hoping that Joel Embiid is watching and learning from Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' documentary.

Justin Grasso

Larry Brown Believes Ben Simmons is as Good as Anybody

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Larry Brown recently praised the game of Sixers point guard, Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Would Michael Jordan Dislike Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid?

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan didn't shy away from hating other players during his time. If he played in today's NBA, would the superstar embrace Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid? Or would Jordan hate him?

Justin Grasso