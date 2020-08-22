SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers Fight Hard but Fall Short to Celtics in Game 3

Justin Grasso

Heading into Friday night's Game 3 battle with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers knew it was do-or-die. A loss wouldn't send them back home to Philly just yet, but falling into an 0-3 hole pretty much delays the inevitable. Sixers big man Al Horford didn't sugarcoat the situation. "Our backs are against the wall," said the veteran on Thursday before practice. 

After losing a close fight in Game 1, and a taking mentally draining defeat in Game 2, the Sixers knew that had to come in physical and show some fight in their third go-round with Boston. In the first quarter on Friday night, the 76ers showed tons of hope. While they struggled to really get it going offensively, their physicality and energy showed a team that knew they were desperate and wanted to close in on the series.

As expected, Sixers center Joel Embiid shined offensively as he collected over 20 points in the first half. But Embiid's game was the last thing the Sixers needed to worry about. Throughout the first two matchups in the series, Embiid's supporting cast let him down. So somebody had to step up and help out the big guy.

Defensively, the Sixers were phenomenal for all four quarters. Their urgency was apparent, and they managed to avoid another big game from Celtics star, Jayson Tatum. Unfortunately, on the other end, the Sixers struggled to drain shots throughout the entire matchup. Heading into the final quarter, the Sixers were shooting just 28 percent from the field. They finished the game shooting under 30 percent, while Boston knocked down a little over 40 percent of their shots from the field.

The 76ers deserve credit for fighting until the end -- but once again -- they didn't have enough power to come out of Game 3 with a win. Now, the Celtics are one game away from sweeping the Sixers as they pick up a 102-94 victory over Philly. The 76ers will enter a real do-or-die situation on Sunday afternoon for Game 4.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gordon Hayward Suffers Injury, Receives MRI

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward left Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 on Friday night. Plan on tuning in to watch? Here's everything you need to know!

Justin Grasso

Without Fans, 76ers are Relying on Internal Energy for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers are the home team for Game 3, but they don't have any real home-court advantage. How will they overcome the Celtics without motivation from their fans?

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Horford Discuss What 76ers Need to do for Game 3

Down in an 0-2 hole, Philadelphia 76ers big guys Joel Embiid and Al Horford discuss what needs to change in Game 3.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Locker Room is Missing Jimmy Butler's Fire in Playoffs

As they're down 0-2 against the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers sure could use Jimmy Butler's fire in the playoffs right now.

Justin Grasso

What's Al Horford's Advice to 76ers Heading Into Game 3?

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford has been to the playoffs many times throughout his career. As his team is down 0-2 to the Celtics, what's the veteran telling his teammates ahead of Game 3?

Justin Grasso

Brown Confirms Just how Much Sixers are Missing Simmons

As the Sixers struggle against the Celtics, head coach Brett Brown confirms his team is surely missing Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 2020-2021 Season Likely to be Moved Back

The latest roundup of rumors regarding the 2020-2021 NBA season indicate that next year's start date will likely happen later than expected.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 2020 Free Agency Could be Pushed Back From October

A recent wave of rumors regarding the NBA have indicated that the 2020 Free Agency period could get pushed back from the scheduled date in October.

Justin Grasso

Who is Going to Fire the Philadelphia 76ers up?

The Philadelphia 76ers need some added motivation for Game 3. Who is going to be the player that fires this team up?

Justin Grasso