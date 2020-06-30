Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III is looking forward to getting back out on the court this summer. After spending months quarantining in Indiana, Robinson III is gearing up to continue his stint with the Sixers after being traded back in February from the Golden State Warriors.

As Robinson III looks forward to getting back out onto the court with his teammates, the 76ers veteran is excited to continue a trend, which he started earlier this year. For every point GRIII has scored this season, he decided to donate $22 to the ARI Foundation. The ARI Foundation, which is short for 'Angels Are Real Indeed,' is Robinson III's non-profit organization named after his daughter.

"Our mission is to empower fathers with essential resources that will allow them to be the best dads they can be," Robinson said in a statement, describing the foundation. "We will also provide assistance to fatherless children and families."

So far this season, Robinson has drained a career-high of 708 points during his time with the Warriors and the Sixers -- adding up to a donation total of $15,576 so far. With the 76ers set to return on August 1st, Robinson III made it clear that the donations-per-point will continue as long as he's healthy and on the court.

"With the [NBA] season picking back up [July 30th], I will continue to donate $22 for every point I score this year," Robinson III wrote on The ARI Foundation's official Instagram account. "[I can't] wait to go to battle with my [Sixers] teammates while also giving back to the Ari Foundation as I do it." Robinson III and the Sixers are on schedule to return to the court on August 1st against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_