Philadelphia 76ers reserve wing Glenn Robinson III is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers' trade deadline acquisition has yet to make his restart debut as he's been dealing with a hip pointer for a few weeks now.

Coming into the NBA's bubble down in Orlando, Robinson III, like the rest of the Sixers, was fully healthy. However, he was the first player to pop up on the team's injury report after feeling some discomfort in his back during practice.

Robinson III managed to make it out on the court for the Sixers' first scrimmage game a couple of weeks back, though. By the time the second scrimmage against Oklahoma City rolled around, Robinson III had failed to finish the game.

While going for a loose ball in the second quarter, Robinson made contact with a member of the Thunder. Although the veteran wing remained in the game for a few more moments, that ended up being the last time he saw the court.

The Sixers ended up ruling Robinson III out for the team's third and final scrimmage game. Considering Robinson continued to practice throughout the week leading up to the Sixers' official season restart, it seemed he would be available off the bench.

That wasn't the case, however. Robinson III ended up being listed as doubtful on the first injury report and failed to make an appearance against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday. The trend continued for the next few games as Robinson III sat out for the matchups against the Spurs, Wizards, and Magic as well.

While it's unclear if he'll be available for Sunday's game against Portland or not, it is necessary to note that this is the first time Robinson III wasn't listed as doubtful for the Sixers since they fired up the eight-game seeding schedule last weekend.

