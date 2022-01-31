76ers vs. Grizzlies: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers entered last week’s slate last Tuesday after picking up a road win against the San Antonio Spurs two nights earlier. With a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers looked to form a two-game win streak.

Thanks to the dominance of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers found a way to form a comeback and comfortably take down the Pelicans at home to make it two in a row. Two nights later, the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

While LA looked a lot better going into the matchup as Anthony Davis was healthy and playing in his second-straight game in a while, the Lakers lost a key player as LeBron James was ruled out due to knee soreness.

As expected, the Sixers looked like the much better team last Thursday as they defeated the Lakers with a blowout victory at home. With that win, the Sixers picked up their third straight. On Saturday, the 76ers continued their home-stand by hosting the Sacramento Kings. With De’Aaron Fox ruled out ahead of the matchup, it seemed Saturday would become an easy victory for Philadelphia.

But that’s not how the game went. Sacramento took control of the matchup early and led Philadelphia by double digits going into halftime. Fortunately for the Sixers, they made successful adjustments and found a way to get Embiid going in the second half. With that, the Sixers secured a tight comeback victory over Sacramento and collected their fourth win in a row.

Now, the Sixers are set to tip-off a new week with a matchup against the dominant Memphis Grizzlies. Coming into Monday’s game, the Grizzlies possess an impressive 35-17 record. The Memphis matchup was already difficult on paper for the Sixers, but it gets even tougher now that Joel Embiid is out for the night due to rest.

The last time the Sixers and the Grizzlies battled it out, an Embiid-less Sixers team took on a 35-point loss. On Monday, they’ll search to see if they can get revenge while shorthanded.

Key Game Notes Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games Philly is currently on a four-game win streak At home, the Sixers are 13-10 this season Grizzlies have won seven of their last ten games Grizzlies have won three games in a row On the road, Memphis is 16-8 this year Grizzlies are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games Sixers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games The total has gone under in eight of Philly’s last 12 games Injury Report 76ers Joel Embiid - Out Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Grizzlies Santi Aldama - Out Dillon Brooks - Out Tyus Jones - Questionable Yves Pons - Out Tyrell Terry - Out Game Odds Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 Moneyline: MEM -163, PHI +138 Total O/U: 218.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.