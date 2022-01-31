Skip to main content
76ers vs. Grizzlies: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers entered last week’s slate last Tuesday after picking up a road win against the San Antonio Spurs two nights earlier. With a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers looked to form a two-game win streak. 

Thanks to the dominance of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, the Sixers found a way to form a comeback and comfortably take down the Pelicans at home to make it two in a row. Two nights later, the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Lakers. 

While LA looked a lot better going into the matchup as Anthony Davis was healthy and playing in his second-straight game in a while, the Lakers lost a key player as LeBron James was ruled out due to knee soreness.

Read More

As expected, the Sixers looked like the much better team last Thursday as they defeated the Lakers with a blowout victory at home. With that win, the Sixers picked up their third straight. On Saturday, the 76ers continued their home-stand by hosting the Sacramento Kings. With De’Aaron Fox ruled out ahead of the matchup, it seemed Saturday would become an easy victory for Philadelphia.

But that’s not how the game went. Sacramento took control of the matchup early and led Philadelphia by double digits going into halftime. Fortunately for the Sixers, they made successful adjustments and found a way to get Embiid going in the second half. With that, the Sixers secured a tight comeback victory over Sacramento and collected their fourth win in a row.

Now, the Sixers are set to tip-off a new week with a matchup against the dominant Memphis Grizzlies. Coming into Monday’s game, the Grizzlies possess an impressive 35-17 record. The Memphis matchup was already difficult on paper for the Sixers, but it gets even tougher now that Joel Embiid is out for the night due to rest.

The last time the Sixers and the Grizzlies battled it out, an Embiid-less Sixers team took on a 35-point loss. On Monday, they’ll search to see if they can get revenge while shorthanded. 

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17354273_168388689_lowres

Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten games

Philly is currently on a four-game win streak

At home, the Sixers are 13-10 this season

Grizzlies have won seven of their last ten games

Grizzlies have won three games in a row

On the road, Memphis is 16-8 this year

Grizzlies are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games

Sixers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games

The total has gone under in eight of Philly’s last 12 games

Injury Report

USATSI_17354214_168388689_lowres

76ers

Joel Embiid - Out

Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable

Shake Milton - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Ben Simmons - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Grizzlies

Santi Aldama - Out

Dillon Brooks - Out

Tyus Jones - Questionable

Yves Pons - Out

Tyrell Terry - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17354209_168388689_lowres

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Moneyline: MEM -163, PHI +138

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-jan-31-all-memphis-grizzlies-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17354265_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Monday

56 seconds ago
USATSI_14009700_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Embiid Compliments Ja Morant, Grizzlies Ahead of Monday Matchup

1 hour ago
USATSI_17542506_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Recall Three G League Prospects Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup

2 hours ago
USATSI_14009521_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid Set to Miss Monday Matchup vs. Grizzlies

4 hours ago
USATSI_14010102_168388689_lowres
News

Furkan Korkmaz Could Miss Grizzlies Matchup on Monday

6 hours ago
USATSI_17585608_168388689_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Discuss Difficulty of Facing Joel Embiid

20 hours ago
USATSI_12003928_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Insider Mentions at Least Two Teams Remain Interested in Simmons

22 hours ago
USATSI_17585871_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Left Impressed by Tyrese Haliburton's Performance

Jan 30, 2022