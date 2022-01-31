76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night
Going into last week's set of games, the Sixers wrapped up a busy slate with two wins and two losses. Last Tuesday, they opened up a five-game home-stand with a make-up matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Despite getting off to a slow start, the Sixers knocked the Pelicans off and picked up their second-straight win. Two nights later, the Sixers returned to the court to host the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers in South Philly.
Considering the void the Lakers had and the fact they've been struggling a lot to start the season, the Sixers took advantage of the opportunity to take down a possible Western Conference playoff contender.
With three-straight wins in the bag, the Sixers engaged in a thriller with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. It was a tight matchup as Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton went off for a career-high. However, Joel Embiid and the Sixers put Sacramento away and picked up their fourth-straight victory.
Now, the Sixers are set to kick off a new week on Monday night after sweeping last week's set of games. Continuing with their long home-stand, the Sixers will host the young and thriving Memphis Grizzlies in South Philly on Monday.
The first time these two teams met this season was back in December. That's when the Grizzlies dominated the Joel Embiid-less Sixers with a 126-91 win. Plan on tuning in to the rematch between the Sixers and the Grizzlies on Monday night? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Date: Monday, January 31, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Read More
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Grizzlies TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM
Live Stream: Click Here
Game Odds
Spread: Grizzlies -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +138, MEM -163
Total O/U: 217.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook