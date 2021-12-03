Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Friday Night
    76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Friday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the start of a four-game trip on Wednesday night. First up on their list was the Boston Celtics. While the Sixers took the Celtics all the way down to the wire and had the score within one possession for the final play, they weren't able to escape Boston without a loss. Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. 

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers are 3-7 in their last ten games
    • The Hawks are 8-2 in their last ten games
    • At home, the Hawks have won eight games and took on just two losses
    • The Sixers defeated the Hawks 122-94 earlier this season, which marked the third-straight time Philly beat Atlanta in the regular season
    • The Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games
    • The scoring total has gone under in five of the six last games Philly has played in
    • Atlanta is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -2.5

    Moneyline: ATL -125, PHI +105

    Total O/U: 216

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,200

    DraftKings Price: $6,900

    Average FPPG: 32

    Shake Milton 

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,100

    Average FPPG: 22

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,400

    DraftKings Price: $5,100

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 18

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 20

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,600

    DraftKings Price: $7,800

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,500

    DraftKings Price: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 18

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,200

    DraftKings Price: $10,500

    Average FPPG: 46

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,300

    DraftKings Price: $5,500

    Average FPPG: 27

