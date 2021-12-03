76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Friday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the start of a four-game trip on Wednesday night. First up on their list was the Boston Celtics. While the Sixers took the Celtics all the way down to the wire and had the score within one possession for the final play, they weren't able to escape Boston without a loss. Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 3-7 in their last ten games
- The Hawks are 8-2 in their last ten games
- At home, the Hawks have won eight games and took on just two losses
- The Sixers defeated the Hawks 122-94 earlier this season, which marked the third-straight time Philly beat Atlanta in the regular season
- The Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games
- The scoring total has gone under in five of the six last games Philly has played in
- Atlanta is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games
Odds
Spread: Hawks -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -125, PHI +105
Total O/U: 216
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,200
DraftKings Price: $6,900
Average FPPG: 32
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,100
Average FPPG: 22
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,400
DraftKings Price: $5,100
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 18
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 20
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,600
DraftKings Price: $7,800
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,500
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Average FPPG: 18
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,200
DraftKings Price: $10,500
Average FPPG: 46
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,300
DraftKings Price: $5,500
Average FPPG: 27