76ers vs. Hawks: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Friday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the start of a four-game trip on Wednesday night. First up on their list was the Boston Celtics. While the Sixers took the Celtics all the way down to the wire and had the score within one possession for the final play, they weren't able to escape Boston without a loss. Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers are 3-7 in their last ten games

The Hawks are 8-2 in their last ten games

At home, the Hawks have won eight games and took on just two losses

The Sixers defeated the Hawks 122-94 earlier this season, which marked the third-straight time Philly beat Atlanta in the regular season

The Sixers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games

The scoring total has gone under in five of the six last games Philly has played in

Atlanta is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games

Odds

Spread: Hawks -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -125, PHI +105

Total O/U: 216

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,200

DraftKings Price: $6,900

Average FPPG: 32

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $4,100

Average FPPG: 22

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,400

DraftKings Price: $5,100

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 18

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Average FPPG: 20

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,600

DraftKings Price: $7,800

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,500

DraftKings Price: $3,500

Average FPPG: 18

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,200

DraftKings Price: $10,500

Average FPPG: 46

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,300

DraftKings Price: $5,500

Average FPPG: 27