76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3
The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 last Sunday afternoon. Hosting the Hawks once again this season, the Sixers were shocked to see the young underdogs hit them with a haymaker in the first half of the game.
Leading by as much as 26 points through the first half and going into halftime with a 20-point lead, the Hawks let up a bit in the second half as the Sixers settled down and started playing aggressively as usual.
Although Philly teased a comeback, the Hawks barely squeezed out a tight win to steal Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center. Understanding the Sixers won't start that slow in every game, Atlanta expected a much more aggressive and physical Sixers team in the first half of Game 2, and they got it.
Atlanta held its own for the most part, as they didn't let the game get out of hand early, but the 76ers found a way to churn out a convincing in Game 2 at home. Now, the Sixers hit the road for Games 3 and 4 as the Hawks host them at State Farm Arena for the first time this postseason on Friday night.
Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle for Game 3? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Game 3
Date: Friday, June 11, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST.
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
TV Broadcast: ESPN
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game
Live Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -2
Moneyline: PHI -126, ATL +108
Total: 224
*All Odds are Provided by Fanduel