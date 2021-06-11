76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 last Sunday afternoon. Hosting the Hawks once again this season, the Sixers were shocked to see the young underdogs hit them with a haymaker in the first half of the game.

Leading by as much as 26 points through the first half and going into halftime with a 20-point lead, the Hawks let up a bit in the second half as the Sixers settled down and started playing aggressively as usual.

Although Philly teased a comeback, the Hawks barely squeezed out a tight win to steal Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center. Understanding the Sixers won't start that slow in every game, Atlanta expected a much more aggressive and physical Sixers team in the first half of Game 2, and they got it.

Atlanta held its own for the most part, as they didn't let the game get out of hand early, but the 76ers found a way to churn out a convincing in Game 2 at home. Now, the Sixers hit the road for Games 3 and 4 as the Hawks host them at State Farm Arena for the first time this postseason on Friday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle for Game 3? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 3

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN



76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2

Moneyline: PHI -126, ATL +108

Total: 224

*All Odds are Provided by Fanduel