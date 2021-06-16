76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers return home for Game 5 of the second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Before hitting the road late last week, the Sixers managed to split their two home games against the Hawks.

After dropping Game 1, the 76ers bounced back and picked up a victory in Game 2 to even the series. When the Sixers went to face the Hawks in Atlanta for the first time last Friday, they picked up a convincing win on the Hawks' home-court, taking a 2-1 series lead and getting home-court advantage back.

While the first half of Monday's game looked like it was headed down a similar path, a young and scrappy Hawks team never gave up. Despite trailing by as much as 18 points, the Hawks not only climbed back and made it a game late in the second half, but they came out on top with a victory when it was all said and done.

With the series tied at 2-2, the Hawks and the Sixers will meet at the Wells Fargo Center once again to see who can get a 3-2 series lead before Friday's Game 6 matchup in Atlanta. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers go to battle with the Hawks on Wednesday? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 5

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, ATL +245

Total: 225

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel