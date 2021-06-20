76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with their backs against the wall on Friday night. Despite having a 2-1 lead in the series over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Game 4, the Sixers failed to close out two potential blowout victories.

With double-digit leads in both, Game 4 and 5, the Sixers allowed the Hawks to not only creep back into both games but come out on top and win two straight. That sent the Sixers on the road for a do-or-die Game 6 on Friday.

At first, the Sixers looked doomed. As Atlanta shot lights out in the first quarter, Philly starters Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris found themselves in early foul trouble. As the Sixers had to rely on bench players to keep the team in the game, another unlikely hero helped the team keep it close before halftime.

Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey gave the team a spark in the first half. When the second half rolled around, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry did their part in helping the Sixers acquire a lead. Although the game came all the way down to the wire, the Sixers snuck out of Atlanta with a Game 6 victory by winning 104-99.

Now, the 76ers and the Hawks will meet for the final time on Sunday night in a crucial Game 7 matchup in South Philly. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out for the series finale? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 7

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -295, ATL +240

Total: 215

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel