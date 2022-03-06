76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home for the first time since the 2022 NBA All-Star Game concluded. For the second game in a row, the Sixers faced their Atlantic Division rival, the New York Knicks.

After picking up a comfortable win over the Knicks on Sunday night, the Sixers got off to a slow start. However, a second-half boost from their second-year guard Tyrese Maxey allowed the 76ers to pick up steam and form a comeback. Eventually, the Sixers picked up another big win over New York.

Two nights later, they returned to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this year. At first, the Sixers looked like they were just going through the motions as Cleveland’s offense dominated Philly’s defense.

But another second-half spark from Maxey allowed the Sixers to gain another lead and eventually close out the game with their second-straight comeback victory. After beating the Cavaliers on Friday, the Sixers traveled to South Beach as they are set to take on the Miami Heat for the second matchup of a back-to-back.

In their first outing against the Heat, the Sixers lost to a Jimmy Butler-less Heat team. A month later, they picked up a win on the road against Miami, who had their key leader back in the mix. Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Heat battle it out once again on Saturday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: FTX Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Heat Listen: 790 AM The Ticket

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Heat -4.5

Moneyline: MIA -213, PHI +175

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook