Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night
    Publish date:

    76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers looked to start their week off with a second-straight victory after picking up their most impressive win of the year against the Golden State Warriors over the weekend. Unfortunately, Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies did not go according to plan.

    Under an hour before the matchup, the Sixers ruled out their starting shooting guard Seth Curry as he was dealing with shoulder soreness. Then, a little before the Sixers and the Grizzlies tipped off, Philly lost their starting center Joel Embiid as he was dealing with rib soreness.

    The sudden absences on Philly's end caused a lot of chemistry concerns on both sides of the ball right out of the gate on Monday night. By the end of the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers urged his team to burn the game tapes as they took on a blowout loss against the Grizzlies, picking up their 13th loss of the year.

    Now, the Sixers are looking to get back on track Wednesday night. As they returned home after their quick stint in Memphis, the Sixers are set to host the Miami Heat for the first time this season. While the Sixers could get Embiid and Curry back in the mix, they will play without their backup power forward Georges Niang as he's been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    Meanwhile, the Heat will miss a few key players of their own as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, and Markieff Morris. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out in South Philly? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

    Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST. 

    Read More

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Heat Listen:  104.5 The Team

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -6.5

    Moneyline: PHI -300, MIA +240

    Total O/U: 204.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    USATSI_15453254_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17285375_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Cleared to Return vs. Heat

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_15426227_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Heat: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17004260_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: James Harden Enters Protocol Before Sixers Matchup

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17321586_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry's Playing Status vs. Heat in Question on Wednesday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17321579_168388689_lowres
    News

    Georges Niang to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Heat

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15425936_168388689_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Questionable vs. Sixers on Wednesday

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15426128_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Could Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Miami Heat

    7 hours ago