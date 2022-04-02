Skip to main content
76ers vs. Hornets: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a rough start to their week. Last week, the Sixers embarked on a three-game win streak before closing out their slate of games with a tough road matchup against the NBA powerhouse that is the Phoenix Suns.

After taking on a ten-point loss to the Suns, the Sixers struggled to bounce back against the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, at home on Tuesday night. With two-straight losses on their record, Philadelphia hoped they could get an easy win against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

But the Sixers found out they couldn't just easily cruise past a young and scrappy Pistons team. Despite going into the final quarter of the matchup with the lead, the Sixers dropped the ball in Detroit and took on their third-straight loss.

Now, Philadelphia has to face a red-hot Charlotte Hornets squad on Saturday afternoon. Coming into the matchup, the Hornets have won eight of their last ten games as they make a late push for the playoffs.

In addition to coming in hot, the Hornets will also benefit from the return of their veteran forward, Gordon Hayward. After missing over a month's worth of games due to an ankle injury, Hayward is expected to make his anticipated return in South Philly, making the matchup more difficult for the Sixers.

When the Hornets and the Sixers faced each other three times earlier this year, the Sixers came out on top in the first two matchups. With those wins, the Sixers increased their multi-season win streak over Charlotte to 16 victories in a row.

During the third matchup, which took place in January, the Hornets finally snapped that streak as they defeated the Sixers 109-98. Now, the two teams will meet for the fourth and final time on Saturday afternoon.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 5-5 over the last ten games

Sixers are currently on a three-game losing streak

At home, the Sixers are 21-17 this season

Hornets are 8-2 in their last ten games

On the road, the Hornets are 20-18 this season

Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games

The total has gone under in four of the Hornets’ last six games

Sixers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Injury Report

Hornets

James Bouknight - Out

Gordon Hayward - Probable

Kai Jones - Out

Arnoldas Kulboka - Out

Scottie Lewis - Out

JT Thor - Out

76ers 

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown Jr. - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Paul Reed - Out

Jaden Springer - Questionable

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213. CHA +175

Total O/U: 230.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Game Prediction

Spread: Hornets +5.5

Moneyline: Sixers -213

Total O/U: Under 230.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

