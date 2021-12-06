76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night after getting the last two days off. Following a tight win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Sixers are set to face an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team for the first matchup of a two-game series.
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have won just four of their last ten games
- On the road, the Sixers are 7-6 this season
- The Hornets are 6-4 in their last ten games
- The Hornets possess a 7-2 record when playing in Charlotte
- The Sixers haven't won consecutive games since November 6
- The points total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last six games
- Charlotte is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games
- The Hornets haven't defeated the Sixers since November of 2016, making it 14 straight wins for Philly.
Injury Report
76ers
Tobias Harris - Questionable (Illness)
Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)
Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)
Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)
Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)
Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)
Hornets
LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -275, CHA +225
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,300
DraftKings Price: $6,700
Average FPPG: 31
Shake Milton
FanDuel Price: $4,900
DraftKings Price: $4,000
Average FPPG: 21
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,600
DraftKings Price: $5,300
Average FPPG: 24
Furkan Korkmaz
FanDuel Price: $4,400
DraftKings Price: $3,200
Average FPPG: 18
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $5,100
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 19
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,600
DraftKings Price: $7,900
Average FPPG: 35
Georges Niang
FanDuel Price: $4,800
DraftKings Price: $4,100
Average FPPG: 19
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,400
DraftKings Price: $11,000
Average FPPG: 46
Andre Drummond
FanDuel Price: $5,200
DraftKings Price: $4,900
Average FPPG: 26