    • December 6, 2021
    76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night after getting the last two days off. Following a tight win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Sixers are set to face an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team for the first matchup of a two-game series.

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have won just four of their last ten games
    • On the road, the Sixers are 7-6 this season
    • The Hornets are 6-4 in their last ten games 
    • The Hornets possess a 7-2 record when playing in Charlotte
    • The Sixers haven't won consecutive games since November 6
    • The points total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last six games
    • Charlotte is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games
    • The Hornets haven't defeated the Sixers since November of 2016, making it 14 straight wins for Philly. 

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Tobias Harris - Questionable (Illness)

    Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

    Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

    Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

    Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

    Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

    Hornets

    LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

    Game Odds

    Spread: Sixers -6.5

    Moneyline: PHI -275, CHA +225

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,300

    DraftKings Price: $6,700

    Average FPPG: 31

    Shake Milton

    FanDuel Price: $4,900

    DraftKings Price: $4,000

    Average FPPG: 21

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,600

    DraftKings Price: $5,300

    Average FPPG: 24

    Furkan Korkmaz 

    FanDuel Price: $4,400

    DraftKings Price: $3,200

    Average FPPG: 18

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $5,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 19

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,400

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,600

    DraftKings Price: $7,900

    Average FPPG: 35

    Georges Niang

    FanDuel Price: $4,800

    DraftKings Price: $4,100

    Average FPPG: 19

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,400

    DraftKings Price: $11,000

    Average FPPG: 46

    Andre Drummond

    FanDuel Price: $5,200

    DraftKings Price: $4,900

    Average FPPG: 26

