76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night after getting the last two days off. Following a tight win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Sixers are set to face an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team for the first matchup of a two-game series.

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have won just four of their last ten games

On the road, the Sixers are 7-6 this season

The Hornets are 6-4 in their last ten games

The Hornets possess a 7-2 record when playing in Charlotte

The Sixers haven't won consecutive games since November 6

The points total has gone under in five of the Sixers' last six games

Charlotte is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games

The Hornets haven't defeated the Sixers since November of 2016, making it 14 straight wins for Philly.

Injury Report

76ers

Tobias Harris - Questionable (Illness)

Aaron Henry - Out (G League Assignment)

Paul Reed - Out (G League Assignment)

Grant Riller - Out (Shoulder Soreness)

Ben Simmons - Out (Personal Reasons)

Jaden Springer - Out (G League Assignment)

Hornets

LaMelo Ball - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Terry Rozier - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Jaden McDaniels - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Mason Plumlee - Out (Health and Safety Protocol)

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275, CHA +225

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Outlook

Tyrese Maxey

FanDuel Price: $6,300

DraftKings Price: $6,700

Average FPPG: 31

Shake Milton

FanDuel Price: $4,900

DraftKings Price: $4,000

Average FPPG: 21

Seth Curry

FanDuel Price: $5,600

DraftKings Price: $5,300

Average FPPG: 24

Furkan Korkmaz

FanDuel Price: $4,400

DraftKings Price: $3,200

Average FPPG: 18

Matisse Thybulle

FanDuel Price: $5,100

DraftKings Price: $3,300

Average FPPG: 19

Danny Green

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Average FPPG: 17

Tobias Harris

FanDuel Price: $7,600

DraftKings Price: $7,900

Average FPPG: 35

Georges Niang

FanDuel Price: $4,800

DraftKings Price: $4,100

Average FPPG: 19

Joel Embiid

FanDuel Price: $10,400

DraftKings Price: $11,000

Average FPPG: 46

Andre Drummond

FanDuel Price: $5,200

DraftKings Price: $4,900

Average FPPG: 26