    • December 6, 2021
    76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night
    76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers kickstarted a four-game road trip last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. In an ugly matchup against their Eastern Conference rival, the Sixers fell short and took on their 11th loss of the year.

    In the following game, the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this year. After getting sweet revenge after last year's playoff loss by dominating the Hawks in the first outing back in October, the Sixers looked to make it two in a row over Atlanta.

    Although the second matchup between Atlanta and Philly went down to the wire, the Sixers came out on top and avoided falling into a losing record on Friday. Now, the 76ers will look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since November 6 on Monday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

    Monday's matchup will mark the first of a two-game series between the Sixers and the Hornets. Unfortunately for Charlotte, they'll miss several players as LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee have all been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol on Saturday afternoon.

    Meanwhile, the Sixers are slowly but surely getting fully healthy as they could have most, if not all, of their key rotational players back in the mix on Monday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

    Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Spectrum Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast 

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM 

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Sixers -6.5 

    Moneyline: PHI -275, CHA +225

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

