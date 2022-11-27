How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton

It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything.

But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into the first stretch of games this year, Harden’s approach to the game has helped a young veteran like Shake Milton, as the former Sixers draft pick has soaked up everything he’s seen out of the ten-time All-Star lately.

“[I learn] just from watching him, honestly,” said Milton when asked about Harden on Friday night. “Anytime you’re able to sit there and watch a great player play basketball, you’re just like a sponge trying to take up any type of information.”

On Friday night against the Orlando Magic, Milton’s stat line mimicked the superstar guard. As Milton produced 24 points as a scorer, he also showed incredible value in the playmaking department by dishing out ten assists.

While Harden was once the NBA’s top scorer, he’s put an emphasis on his playmaking over the last few seasons. Milton, who has paid close attention to Harden, seems to admire that part about Harden’s game.

“As much as a threat as he is to score the ball, he’s always making plays for the team,” Milton continued. “Getting people on the rolls, seeing the backside defense, and you can definitely take a lot from watching his game.”

With Harden out of the mix for the next two weeks or so, Milton will continue seeing a significant amount of playing time. Lately, he’s been key for the shorthanded Sixers, and if he can keep up with his “Harden-like” performances, the Sixers will be in good shape moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.