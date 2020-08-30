SI.com
76ers Assistant Ime Udoka Still on Chicago Bulls' Radar

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers top assistant coach from the 2019-2020 season, Ime Udoka, seems to be a favorite in the Chicago Bulls' head coaching search this offseason. Despite being irrelevant in the playoff picture, the Bulls have been the talk around the NBA during the pandemic as they restructured their front office with the additions of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. 

The additions in the front office quickly put Bulls head coach Jim Boylen's job in question. At first, Karnisovas made everybody believe Boylen's job was safe for the time being, but after months of evaluating the team and getting opinions back from the players, Chicago decided it was time to move on from Boylen.

Now, like the Sixers, the Bulls are in the market for a new head coach. Months ago, Sixers' assistant Ime Udoka was reportedly on Chicago's radar. And a few months on down the line, nothing has changed about that, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Assistant coach Ime Udoka of the 76ers was said to be the early leader in the clubhouse, according to several NBA scouts, and there have been no indications that Udoka's high standing has changed, especially with official interviews still being scheduled."

The 2019-2020 season was the only year Udoka served under Brett Brown. Over the last couple of months, Udoka garnered attention from several organizations, including the New York Knicks. However, Brown's top assistant hasn't earned a head coaching job quite yet.

Perhaps that will change soon. In addition to the Bulls job, Udoka is still going to be considered in Philly as Brown is now out of the picture. While Chicago's job description of having an "emphasis on player development," might fit Udoka better than Philly's win now at all costs expectations -- the Sixers are reportedly still going to consider Udoka for the head coaching vacancy among other strong candidates.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

