For months the Chicago Bulls have been searching for their franchise's next head coach. As the Bulls revamped their front office during the NBA's suspension with the addition of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, many believed there was a good chance the organization could move on from head coach Jim Boylen.

For a bit, the Bulls kept Boylen on board as the new front office leaders didn't want to make any sudden changes before evaluating the situation. After looking back at Boylen's struggling past as Chicago's head coach and talking to the players who are currently on the roster, the Bulls decided it was time to move on.

Now, like a handful of NBA franchises, the Bulls are searching for a new head coach. Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown wasn't named one of the Bulls' candidates, but his former assistant Ime Udoka seems to have a strong shot at landing the job after picking up interest a few months back.

Udoka, who joined Brown's staff in 2019-2020 after a stint as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, began garnering interest to become a head coach back in the spring. Before the New York Knicks filled their vacancy with Tom Thibodeau, Udoka was considered a candidate. And after having a "strong interview" with the Bulls, Udoka has a real shot at getting a final interview with Chicago's front office.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Udoka joins a list of four candidates the Bulls are likely to take a final look at before making a decision. The other prospects include Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, and former Brooklyn Nets head coach, Kenny Atkinson.

