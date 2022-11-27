76ers Injury Report: Will Jaden Springer, Matisse Thybulle Return?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Sunday night to kick off the first matchup of a back-to-back. Once again, the Sixers will take on the Orlando Magic on the road for a rematch of Friday’s game, which resulted in a Sixers victory.

As expected, the Sixers will enter Sunday’s matchup shorthanded. For the fourth-straight game, Philadelphia will miss three of its starting five as Joel Embiid remains out for the night. James Harden, who is recovering from a tendon strain in his foot, will miss his 11th straight game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is recovering from a small fracture in his foot and will miss his fifth-straight game on Sunday. Beyond the starting lineup, the Sixers have multiple reserves who are battling injuries as well in the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle and the second-year guard Jaden Springer.

Thybulle, listed out with Tenosynovitis in his left ankle, has been battling ankle concerns for roughly two weeks now. While the Sixers attempted to play Thybulle in small spurts, the young wing’s ankle did not respond well. Therefore, they’ve reached the point of holding Thybulle out until he feels better physically.

Matisse will miss his third-straight game when the Sixers take on Orlando Sunday night. The second-year guard Jaden Springer will remain inactive for a sixth-straight game as he deals with a quad strain.

The Sixers initially listed Springer out for a week. After getting re-evaluated, the young guard still isn’t ready to suit up and return to the court. Therefore, the Sixers will be down two reserves and three starters on Sunday night in Orlando.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.