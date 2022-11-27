Skip to main content

76ers Injury Report: Will Jaden Springer, Matisse Thybulle Return?

With another game on schedule for Sunday, will the 76ers get some key reserves back in the mix?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Sunday night to kick off the first matchup of a back-to-back. Once again, the Sixers will take on the Orlando Magic on the road for a rematch of Friday’s game, which resulted in a Sixers victory.

As expected, the Sixers will enter Sunday’s matchup shorthanded. For the fourth-straight game, Philadelphia will miss three of its starting five as Joel Embiid remains out for the night. James Harden, who is recovering from a tendon strain in his foot, will miss his 11th straight game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is recovering from a small fracture in his foot and will miss his fifth-straight game on Sunday. Beyond the starting lineup, the Sixers have multiple reserves who are battling injuries as well in the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle and the second-year guard Jaden Springer.

Thybulle, listed out with Tenosynovitis in his left ankle, has been battling ankle concerns for roughly two weeks now. While the Sixers attempted to play Thybulle in small spurts, the young wing’s ankle did not respond well. Therefore, they’ve reached the point of holding Thybulle out until he feels better physically. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matisse will miss his third-straight game when the Sixers take on Orlando Sunday night. The second-year guard Jaden Springer will remain inactive for a sixth-straight game as he deals with a quad strain.

The Sixers initially listed Springer out for a week. After getting re-evaluated, the young guard still isn’t ready to suit up and return to the court. Therefore, the Sixers will be down two reserves and three starters on Sunday night in Orlando. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic

USATSI_19401645_168388689_lowres
News

How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19437760_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19470310_168388689_lowres
News

Harris, Rivers Acknowledge Shake Milton's Recent Surge

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17883216_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Will Get Key Acquisition Back Next Week

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19493570_168388689_lowres
News

PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18059546_168388689_lowres
News

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19470133_168388689_lowres
News

Shake Milton Sums Up Standout Performance vs. Magic

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15482235_168388689_lowres
News

Two-Way Addition Saben Lee Discussed Joining Sixers

By Justin Grasso