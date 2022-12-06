76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks.

James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner Tyrese Maxey was next as he suffered a small fracture in his foot. Then the star guard Joel Embiid suffered a foot injury, becoming the third starter to miss more than three consecutive games this year.

Harden, Maxey, and Embiid weren’t the only players to deal with setbacks this season. Players such as Jaden Springer, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton have had their setbacks as well. While the Sixers aren’t fully healthy just yet, they’ll get a couple of players back in the mix on Monday night when they take on the Houston Rockets Monday night.

76ers Injury Report

James Harden

When Harden went down with a tendon strain in early November, the predicted timeline for his return was initially set at one month. By avoiding setbacks, Harden will return right on time. After being upgraded to questionable following a Sunday practice session, Harden has been cleared for action on Monday night in Houston.

Jaden Springer

The second-year guard Jaden Springer suffered a quad contusion while practicing with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, last month. As a result, Springer has been inactive for Philadelphia’s last nine games. On Monday, he’ll get the opportunity to suit up once again as he’s been upgraded to available.

For the first time this season, the veteran forward Georges Niang popped up on the Sixers’ injury report. As Niang was dealing with foot soreness following Sunday’s practice, the Sixers added Niang to the injury report, listing him as questionable. With Monday’s game approaching, the team downgraded Niang to out. Monday’s game will mark the first time Niang will miss a game this season.

Tyrese Maxey

It’s unclear when the Sixers plan to get Maxey back on the court, but the third-year guard is not there yet. When Maxey received his initial diagnosis, reports indicated he could return within three-to-four weeks. So far, the Sixers haven’t confirmed a target return date for Maxey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.