76ers to Introduce Doc Rivers as Head Coach on Monday

Justin Grasso

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference introducing Doc Rivers as the franchise's newest head coach. It's been a while since the Sixers have made such a significant change to the coaching staff.

The last time the 76ers brought in a new coach to run the show was back in 2013 when the organization hired Brett Brown after he spent years coaching alongside Greg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. Back then, the Sixers were giving a coach their first opportunity to run a team in the NBA.

This time around, the situation is slightly different. Doc Rivers is no stranger to being the head coach of an organization. After all, the Sixers are offering Rivers his fourth opportunity to run a team. He has previously coached the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said in a statement on Saturday. "This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It's a city that values hard work, and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia." 

On Saturday, at 1 pm EST., Rivers will be joined by 76ers General Manager Elton Brand in a live virtual press conference. The press conference will be streamed live across all of the Sixers' social media platforms. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

