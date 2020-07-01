All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers Plan to 'Investigate' Incident Involving Former Team Dancer

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers were a hot topic on Tuesday night and not for a good reason. When an Instagram post from R&B singer Trey Songz surfaced on fans' timelines, many were shocked to see that the Sixers were somehow involved, as Songz doesn't necessarily have any connection with the 76ers organization.

The post wasn't for Trey Songz, however. Instead, the singer was bringing light to a situation involving a former member of the Sixers Dance Team. Yahne Coleman, who danced for the Sixers for three seasons beginning back in 2015, alleged she was "bullied" and "racially targeted" by her teammates during her time with the team.

While Coleman's story is just now making its way to the public, her social media statements weren't the first time she tried to tell her side of the story. According to Coleman's post, she reached out to Sixers' COO of Business Operations Lara Price to make the organization aware of what was going on. Coleman claims she was "castaway," after receiving a general response from Price. 

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

"I was bullied and racially targeted by my 76ers NBA teammates at the time," Coleman wrote in a detailed statement above. "I went to my coach Dayna and the Sixers organization crying out for help so many times, and nothing was ever done."

After Coleman's claims garnered tons of attention on social media Tuesday night, the 76ers felt obligated to release a statement regarding the situation. 

"Tonight, we were made aware of social media posts involving former dance team members that contained insensitive, offensive and unacceptable remarks, as well as allegations of bullying and racist behavior."

"The videos, which were filmed in 2016, featured derogatory comments from a former dance team member who left the organization in 2013."

"We take this situation very seriously. We intend to investigate this matter immediately and remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality." [H/T Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice]

Per Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, the 76ers were unwilling to release specifics on who would be involved with the questioning process in the investigation. And before jumping to conclusions, the team wants to get a complete understanding of the situation. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zhaire Smith Won't Join Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando for NBA's Restart

Philadelphia 76ers second-year wing Zhaire Smith reportedly will not be joining his teammates in Orlando for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III Plans to Donate for Every Point he Scores

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Glenn Robinson III plans to keep up with an amazing trend when the NBA season restarts this summer.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rival Watch: Nets Lose More Players Ahead of NBA Restart

Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference rivals the Brooklyn Nets continue to lose important pieces ahead of the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford: The Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 Wild Card?

Recently, Bleacher Report named Al Horford as the Philadelphia 76ers' wild card for the 2020 NBA Playoff run.

Justin Grasso

Ryan Broekhoff is Excited to Join the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers new addition Ryan Broekhoff recently expressed his excitement about joining the Sixers in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: NCAA Should Realign Divisions with Geography in Mind

We still don't know what college sports will look like in the era of the coronavirus. But Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde believes college football should look different no matter what happens.

SI Wire

2 Former 76ers Recently Reached Deals Before NBA's Restart

As the NBA looks to start the season back up again, two former members of the Philadelphia 76ers are back in the league with new teams.

Justin Grasso

76ers See a Nice Jump on Recent Power Rankings

The Philadelphia 76ers have been considered "biggest movers" on a recent NBA Power Rankings by CBS Sports.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris is Confident in 76ers Chances of Winning a Title

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris believes his team has a good chance of taking the title home this summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' Final Eight Games

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially set to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season in Orlando, Florida, next month.

Justin Grasso