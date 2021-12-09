76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday Night

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a two-game mini-series against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, which concludes their four-game road trip, which started last week in Boston. 

    Although the Sixers got off on the wrong foot against the Celtics and fell short in a tight matchup, the 76ers were successful from there on out. Following Boston, Philly paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks and pulled off a close win, defeating the Hawks for the second time this season.

    Then, the Sixers went on to spend five days in Charlotte as they had consecutive matchups against the Hornets. The first outing required overtime to settle the score, and the Sixers found a way to come out on top. While Wednesday's matchup was over after four quarters, the Sixers once again escaped a tight battle in Charlotte with a win, wrapping up their road trip with a 3-1 record.

    Now, the Sixers will go ahead and face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night at home. Although they won't get much time to rest as they will tip-off against the Jazz exactly 24 hours after tipping off with the Hornets, the Sixers will have home-court advantage for the first time in over a week on Thursday night.

    The first time these two teams met, the Sixers were severely undermanned. Their shorthanded lineup couldn't handle a talented Jazz roster. On Thursday, the Sixers will seek revenge while they are healthy. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Jazz battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

    Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

    Time: 7:00 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Jazz TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Jazz Listen: KSL NewsRadio 102.7

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Jazz -3

    Moneyline: PHI -154, UTA +130

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

