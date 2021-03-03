76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back on Monday night after an ugly loss to an undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers team. After dominating the visiting Indiana Pacers for three quarters, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers managed to give his starters some old-school load management as the bench guys got some late run.

With the Indiana matchup in the books, the Sixers will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The last time these two teams met, the Sixers didn't have Joel Embiid on the court as he was dealing with back tightness.

Somebody needed to step up, and Ben Simmons exploded for a career-high of 42 points. Unfortunately, aside from Simmons and Tobias Harris, the 76ers didn't get much else offensively from the team. Therefore, the red-hot Utah Jazz stomped the Sixers out with a 134-123 victory.

On Wednesday, the circumstances will be different. Embiid is expected to be back in the mix, and he's continued to look like the league's most valuable player as of late. And as for Simmons, he continued his scoring hot streak as he remains aggressive on the offensive end of the floor.

Although the Sixers might have the slight home-court advantage this time around, Wednesday's matchup will be far from a walk in the park. Plan on tuning in to watch the Eastern Conference and Western Conference's top teams go to war? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: March 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Jazz TV Broadcast: ATTSN

Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Jazz Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Jazz -2.5

Moneyline: PHI +115, UTA -140

O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM