76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week

Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season.

Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.

Now that the Sixers’ big man is back on the floor after missing several games due to a non-COVID illness, he’s flashing dominance on the court and re-entering the Most Valuable Player conversation, according to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale.

It’s way too early to make a call for MVP right now, but Favale has tracked the race from the jump. Embiid, who was previously unranked, has now entered the top ten. Per Favale’s rankings, Embiid is tied with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in the MVP race.

“He hasn't played enough to be placed any higher,” wrote Favale. “But his case will continue to strengthen while James Harden is sidelined.”

With Harden healthy, Embiid appeared in six games. During that time, he averaged 27 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. After a three-game absence, Embiid returned to the Harden-less Sixers and boosted his numbers to 40 points per game, 11 rebounds, and five assists over the last four matchups.

Since a four-game sample size is too small, Embiid remains far away from the front of the race right now. Considering Embiid’s proven that slow starts are normal for his MVP campaigns in the past, it shouldn’t come as a shock if he begins to consistently put up MVP numbers moving forward.

For the time being, he trails nine other prospects in the eyes of Favale. Those players include Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic.

