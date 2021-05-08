Joel Embiid Wants More Two-Man Game With Tobias Harris

The growth of Tobias Harris' game this season has been an important storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers. Since being reunited with former coach Doc Rivers, Harris has played some of his best basketball in a Sixer uniform.

Along with his super-efficient scoring, Harris has also grown as a passer. That part of his game has grown so much that we have seen him operating as a point forward.

While it likely shouldn't be done in large samples, Harris has shown that he can be a primary ballhandler when needed. This has allowed Doc Rivers to add another element to his offense.

When Rivers first joined the Sixers, he talked a lot about the pick-and-roll offense, saying that it was something the team would be doing a lot more of compared to previous seasons.

Harris's ability to score on all three levels has allowed him to be one of the main imitators in the pick-and-roll. Letting him operate in the two-man game with players like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Harris/Embiid two-man game is something we have seen a lot more recently. With those two being arguably the team's best scorers, it's a no-brainer to have them in actions together.

After Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets, Embiid talked about the growing dynamic with Harris. Saying it is something he likes and wants to utilize more moving forward.

"I try to get him a shot. If he doesn't have anything, I usually just go back to the post. In the last couple of games, especially the San Antonio game, he hit me with a couple of pocket passes. That's a part of our game we've used a few times, but I feel like we need to use more," Embiid said postgame.

Embiid is not wrong in wanting to operate more with Harris. With the attention that both players draw, defenses could be stuck having to pick their poison of who to contain.

When it comes to closing games in the postseason, this could be a look Rivers keeps in his back pocket when he needs a basket.

