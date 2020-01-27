All76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid, Zhaire Smith Listed as Questionable vs. Warriors

Justin Grasso

Injuries are not foreign to the Philadelphia 76ers. While their injury luck has been slightly better during the 2019-2020 season, they still have had their fair share of setbacks throughout the year. And lately, the injury report has had some notable names on it.

For the last three weeks, the Sixers haven't had their superstar center, Joel Embiid, healthy and available. As the All-Star big man attempted to block a shot while playing against Oklahoma City earlier this month, he quickly realized his finger was dislocated.

Embiid managed to wrap up the game after getting his finger popped back into place and taped up. But the Sixers weren't able to have him play a couple of nights later after multiple evaluations.

At that point, surgery was on the table for Embiid. After discussing and weighing out the options with hand specialists and the team's medical staff, Embiid opted for surgery. It has now been over two weeks since Embiid got his finger repaired, and he still hasn't returned.

Nobody should be shocked, considering the initial timeline after surgery was rumored to be about a month. However, it sounds like Embiid could be back as soon as Tuesday. Last week, Embiid was cleared for full-contact practice.

This week, he's still on the same track. According to a Sixers' spokesperson, the seven-footer could possibly get back on the court on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. As Embiid's hand surgeon will be in attendance on Tuesday, she will help determine the final decision for the big man.

In other Sixers injury news, second-year shooting guard, Zhaire Smith's status is also in question for Tuesday. As the young reserve tweaked his ankle during his 2020 NBA debut on Saturday night, he never returned to the court.

On Monday, Smith was a no-go at practice. His diagnosis on Saturday night was an ankle sprain, and all details remain the same on Monday. There's a chance the former first-rounder gets a shot at redemption against the Warriors, but his status will remain up in the air until gameday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Several 76ers Discussed Kobe Bryant's Impact on Monday

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Brett Brown, and Elton Brand of the Philadelphia 76ers made themselves available to the media on Monday to discuss Kobe Bryant.

Justin Grasso

76ers Players Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Social Media

Philadelphia 76ers players took to social media to react to the Kobe Bryant news.

Justin Grasso

Did Shake Milton Pass His First Test as a Starter?

76ers guard Shake Milton made his first-career start on Saturday. Surprisingly, Milton passed his first test as a starter.

Justin Grasso

LeBron James Compliments Ben Simmons' Game Following 76ers Win

Lakers star LeBron James took his time to compliment 76ers point guard Ben Simmons when discussing his historical accomplishment on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Received Solid Results in Media/Player Votes for All-Star Game

76ers point guard Ben Simmons wasn't in favor of the fans for the Eastern Conference All-Star voting. But the media and the players gave him favorable results.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Dominate in 76ers Win Over Lakers

Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris stood out in a big way as the 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

Zhaire Smith's 2020 NBA Debut Cut Short Due to Injury

76ers second-year guard Zhaire Smith debuted on Saturday night for the first time this season.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Faces Another Tough Evaluation

76ers guard Josh Richardson is set to be evaluated for a strained hamstring on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

76ers vs. Lakers Preview: Can Philly Take Down LeBron James & Company?

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Can Philly take down 'The King' LeBron James at home?

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is One Step Closer to Returning

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid should return to the court soon as he ramps up his conditioning.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33