76ers' Josh Harris Donates $2 Million to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Co-Partner Josh Harris adds to his list of philanthropic efforts this summer after a busy spring. On Wednesday, Harris Philanthropies and Pew Charitable Trusts, plan to donate $4 million to the Bridgespan Group. The purpose of the multi-million dollar donation, which spans over the years, is to help expand Bridgespan's leadership programs to serve Philadelphia-area nonprofits.

"With a deep-rooted connection to the Greater Philadelphia Area, we are thrilled to support opportunities for Philadelphia-area nonprofits to learn, grow and thrive in a systematic and sustained way," said Sixers Co-Partner Josh Harris. 

"This initiative combines the cornerstones of our Foundation's goals to uplift communities in need, pioneer solutions, and promote education and leadership development through equitable catalytic giving," Harris continued. "By supporting these programs, we are confident that we can drive change and enable a lasting impact on this community."

Through two specific programs, 100 nonprofits based in areas around Philadelphia and Camden will have the opportunity to address critical management and strategic issues, improving their effectiveness in diverse local communities. The two programs involved are called Leading for Impact and Leadership Accelerator.

Leading for Impact has helped nonprofit organizations in nine communities serving over 400 executive teams and over 2,000 leaders. The communities have included Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Philadelphia will become its tenth city. 

The Leading for Impact program will provide direct service in the greater Philadelphia area, serving under-resourced populations or neighborhoods. Plans for the program will include addressing needs related to breaking cycles of poverty, meeting basic human needs, and ensuring core human rights. 

Harris' recent non-sports-related donation is just one of a handful of philanthropic efforts from the Sixers' Co-Partner over the last few months. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country back in the month of March, Harris and his team searched for many ways to give back. 

They did so by helping provide over 158,000 meals to those in need through Philabundance, donating 10,000 Chromebooks to the Philadelphia School District, giving $200,000 to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to help provide telemedicine, and helped contribute $1.7 million for a COVID antibody testing program for front-line healthcare workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

