76ers' Josh Richardson Receives Praise From Celtics' Kemba Walker

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will gear up for their third-straight playoff run with a series against the Boston Celtics. Just like every year in the NBA, both of these teams have slight changes in personnel in comparison to last year.

For the Sixers, they have a new starting shooting guard in the mix with Josh Richardson. For the Celtics, they've changed their point guard by acquiring Kemba Walker. While Richardson and Walker will make their playoff debuts for their respective organizations, neither are strangers to the postseason.

Richardson, who was previously with the Miami Heat, has been to the playoffs twice in his career during the 2016 and 2017 playoffs. Walker, on the other hand, appeared in the postseason during the 2014 and the 2016 playoffs with the Charlotte Hornets. During his second playoff appearance, Walker matched up with Richardson as his team took on the Heat.

Based on what he's seen from Richardson back then, and lately, Walker recently credited the Sixers guard for his defense. "I can't escape Josh (Richardson), man," Walker told Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports this week. "Every time I go to the playoffs, I'm going against him. He's a great defender. Great size and great length."

With Ben Simmons out of the picture for the Sixers this postseason, Richardson is going to have to lead the charge on defense for Sixers guards. A ringing endorsement from Boston's star ball-handler is a promising sign for the Sixers, but Richardson is going to have to show out and prove Walker to be correct about his defense if Philly wants a shot at shutting down the Celtics' backcourt.

The 76ers and the Celtics will face each other for Game 1 of the first round on Monday down in Orlando.

