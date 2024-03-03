76ers' Kyle Lowry Joins Exclusive Company With Performance vs Hornets

After dropping games to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Charlotte Hornets looking to get back in the win column. They managed to secure a 121-114 victory thanks to standout performances from multiple players.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris led the charge against the Hornets, but Kyle Lowry was also productive. The former All-Star logged 36 minutes and finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. With this stat line, he has put himself in superstar company.

Friday night marked the 65th time in Lowry's career he had at least 15 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. Among the active players to have at least this many as well include Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic. Russell Westbrook has the most among all active players 288. Former Sixer James Harden is also on this list with 212 such games.

Since coming to the Sixers by way of a buyout, Lowry has performed well for his hometown team. Through his first four games, he is averaging 8.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, and shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

While Lowry is not at the All-Star level he once was, he's still managed to be an impactful pick-up for the Sixers. Along with his veteran experience, he's helped anchor the second unit. Nick Nurse has even played Lowry alongside Maxey to try and unlock the rising star in different ways.

Having a point guard like Lowry on the roster might be even more beneficial is Joel Embiid is able to return to action this season. Nonetheless, his presence has certainly been a boost for the squad as they continue to weather the storm of being without the reigning MVP.